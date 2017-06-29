BRIEF-Conagra qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.37​

June 29 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* Conagra Brands' transformation continues with solid end to strong fiscal 2017

* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations ‍$0.36​

* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.37​

* Q4 net sales $1,861.7 million versus $2,053.0‍​ million

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍in Q4, net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased 5% to $640 million​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍in Q4, net sales for foodservice segment decreased 5% to $267 million​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍board has authorized an additional $1 billion of share repurchases​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍in Q4, company reached its fiscal 2017 target of repurchasing $1 billion of common stock​

* Says company is reiterating its three-year fiscal 2020 financial algorithm, which uses fiscal 2017 as the base year‍​

* Sees fiscal 2018 reported net sales growth in the range of down 2 percent to flat‍​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍sees adjusted gross margin of approximately 32% for full fiscal year 2020​

* Sees fiscal 2018 organic net sales growth in the range of down 2% to flat

* Conagra Brands Inc - sees ‍adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% for full fiscal year 2020​

* Sees 2018 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $1.84 to $1.89‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍sees adjusted operating margin in range of 15.9% to 16.3% for fiscal 2018​

* Conagra Brands Inc - ‍in Q4, net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 3% to $749 million​