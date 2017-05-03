May 3 Concentric AB

* Q1 net sales: MSEK 546 (518) - up 4% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (+1%).

* Q1 operating income: MSEK 100 (85), generating an operating margin of 18.3% (16.5).

* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be fulfilled during Q2 of 2017, were slightly ahead of sales levels of Q1 of 2017

* Says we expect that positive demand trend for all European end-markets will continue

* Says market indices suggest that production volumes blended to Concentric's end-markets and regions will be up 2% year-on-year for 2017

* Says remains well positioned both financially and operationally, to fully leverage our market opportunities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)