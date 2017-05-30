BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces departure of chief financial officer, Ryan Daws
* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - concert has initiated a search to appoint a new CFO
* Concert Pharmaceuticals - Daws will continue to consult with co, including through closing of pending asset purchase agreement with vertex pharmaceuticals, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."