BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 24 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Vertex will pay concert $160 million in cash for all worldwide development and commercialization rights to CTP-656
* Concert continues to expect transaction to close by October 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.