May 2 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Concert pharmaceuticals- cash, cash equivalents,investments as of march 31, 2017, totaled $83.9 million as compared to $96.2 million as of december 31, 2016

* Concert pharmaceuticals - expects its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of march 31, 2017 to be sufficient to fund company through q2 of 2018