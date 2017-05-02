May 2 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Concert pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Concert pharmaceuticals- cash, cash
equivalents,investments as of march 31, 2017, totaled $83.9
million as compared to $96.2 million as of december 31, 2016
* Concert pharmaceuticals - expects its cash, cash
equivalents and investments as of march 31, 2017 to be
sufficient to fund company through q2 of 2018
