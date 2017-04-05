April 5 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced an unexpected delay in initiation of CTP-543 phase 2a trial for alopecia areata

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - concert is investigating issue and is working to remedy situation

* Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to initiate and enroll trial in 2017 with topline data expected in Q1 of 2018

* Concert Pharmaceuticals - delay in initiation of CTP-543 phase 2a trial for alopecia areata due to a late emerging clinical tablet appearance issue Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oCuCfv) Further company coverage: