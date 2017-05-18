BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 18 Concho Resources Inc
* Concho Resources Inc announces appointment to the board of directors and executive management changes
* Says Jack Harper appointed CFO and president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC