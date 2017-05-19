BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Concho Resources Inc-
* Concho Resources Inc says at board's May 17, 2017 meeting, board increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rkRJMS) Further company coverage:
