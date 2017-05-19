PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
May 19 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd :
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc
* Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd - mhm will hold 31.64 pct of equity interest in promed after completion of acquisition
* Concord Medical Services Holdings- co's unit, MHM, jointly with Guofu Huimei Investment Management Limited Partnership proposed to acquire Promed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.