May 31 Concordia International Corp:

* Concordia International Corp announces results of first CMA stop/go decision

* Concordia international -UK competition and markets authority notified company that it intends to continue with its pricing investigation at this time

* Concordia international - ‍cma confirmed it has not reached view as to whether there is sufficient information for it to issue statement of objections

* Concordia international - CMA's pricing investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of its international segment

* Concordia International Corp - ‍"we do not believe there was a breach of competition law​" related to CMA pricing investigation