BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2t2641W) Further company coverage:
May 31 Concordia International Corp:
* Concordia International Corp announces results of first CMA stop/go decision
* Concordia international -UK competition and markets authority notified company that it intends to continue with its pricing investigation at this time
* Concordia international - cma confirmed it has not reached view as to whether there is sufficient information for it to issue statement of objections
* Concordia international - CMA's pricing investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of its international segment
* Concordia International Corp - "we do not believe there was a breach of competition law" related to CMA pricing investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2t2641W) Further company coverage:
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto