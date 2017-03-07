March 7 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* On March 1 Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership entered into a credit agreement with Keybank National Association

* Credit agreement provides for a $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Credit agreement includes an accordion feature that allows facility to be increased to $400 million

* At closing, chlp borrowed $34.25 million under facility, of which $32.7 million used in connection with repayment, termination of facilities

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc says facility has a scheduled maturity date of march 1, 2019

* Facility has two additional one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions

* Facility has two additional one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions