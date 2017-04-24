BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment
* Revolving credit facility includes an accordion feature that would allow Co to increase size of facility to up to $400 million
* Facility matures in 2020 and has two one-year extension options following additional capital achievements
* Secured commitments from three lenders to increase its current $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility to $150 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results