April 24 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces $150 million senior secured credit facility commitment

* Revolving credit facility includes an accordion feature that would allow Co to increase size of facility to up to $400 million

* Facility matures in 2020 and has two one-year extension options following additional capital achievements

* Secured commitments from three lenders to increase its current $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility to $150 million