BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Deal for $3.9 million
* Proceeds from sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company's $90 million secured credit facility
Condor Hospitality Trust - in Q2, anticipate selling or placing under contract to sell additional three legacy hotels in portfolio
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results