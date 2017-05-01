BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Condor Hospitality Trust executes agreement to purchase Hampton Inn and Suites Lake Mary
* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - purchase price for hotel is $19.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.