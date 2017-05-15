May 15 Condor Petroleum Inc:

* Condor announces 2017 first quarter results

* Condor Petroleum Inc - for three months ended March 31, 2017 company produced 37,648 barrels of oil or an average of 418 bopd

* Condor Petroleum Inc - for three months ended March 31, 2017, net loss amounted to $59.9 million