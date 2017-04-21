BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Condor Petroleum Inc
* Condor Petroleum - construction of poyraz ridge 15 Mmscf/day gas processing facility in Turkey continues on schedule with first gas targeting mid-2017
* Condor Petroleum Inc - pipeline construction is expected to begin by end of April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)