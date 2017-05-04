May 4 Cone Midstream Partners Lp L

* Cone Midstream reports first quarter results

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - confirmed 2017 financial guidance

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $59 million versus $62.2 million; qtrly net income per lp unit $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 1,060 billion btu per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 850 bbtu/d a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: