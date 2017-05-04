BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Cone Midstream Partners Lp L
* Cone Midstream reports first quarter results
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - confirmed 2017 financial guidance
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenue $59 million versus $62.2 million; qtrly net income per lp unit $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $60.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cone Midstream Partners Lp qtrly average daily throughput volumes of 1,060 billion btu per day (bbtu/d) as compared to 850 bbtu/d a year ago
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million