BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 14 Confidence International AB:
* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka
* Initial order value from Atrium Ljungberg is 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($255,000)
($1 = 8.9592 Swedish crowns)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.