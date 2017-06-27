June 27 Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

* Co's unit Gas Point Bottling Private Ltd commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur

* Installed capacity at the new unit near Nagpur to manufacture LPG cylinders is 432000 cylinders per annum

* Another co's unit commissioned new LPG cylinder manufacturing plant with installed capacity of 432000 cylinders per annum

