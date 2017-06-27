US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as banks, tech stocks spark rebound
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
June 27 Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
* Co's unit Gas Point Bottling Private Ltd commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur
* Installed capacity at the new unit near Nagpur to manufacture LPG cylinders is 432000 cylinders per annum
* Another co's unit commissioned new LPG cylinder manufacturing plant with installed capacity of 432000 cylinders per annum
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.