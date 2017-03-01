March 2 Conifer Holdings Inc

* Conifer Holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 loss per share $1.11

* Qtrly net earned premiums increased 26.9% to $24.5 million

* Book value per share of $8.88 at december 31, 2016, compared to $10.11 at december 31, 2015