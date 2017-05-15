BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Conifex Timber Inc
* Conifex announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.06
* Q1 revenue C$100.3 million versus c$102.0 million
* Conifex Timber Inc qtrly lumber production totalled 124 million board feet, represented annualized operating rate of 94 percent compared to 103 percent
* Conifex Timber Inc - through remainder of 2017, expect benchmark lumber prices for western SPF to average about 10% higher than levels achieved in Q1
* Conifex Timber Inc - expect demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in Japanese and Chinese markets through balance of year
* Conifex Timber Inc - currently estimate that El Dorado Mill Capital project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million
* Conifex Timber Inc - El Dorado Mill Capital project is currently within management's budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company