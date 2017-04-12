BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Conmed Corp
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest
* Jury in United States court for district of Delaware returned verdict finding conmed's subsidiary, surgiquest, liable for $2.2 million in compensatory damages
* "this litigation will have no impact on availability of, or conmed's ability to distribute"
* Conmed corp - surgiquest, is also liable for an additional $10.0 million in punitive damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results