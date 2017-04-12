April 12 Conmed Corp

* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest

* Jury in United States court for district of Delaware returned verdict finding conmed's subsidiary, surgiquest, liable for $2.2 million in compensatory damages

* "this litigation will have no impact on availability of, or conmed's ability to distribute"

* Conmed corp - surgiquest, is also liable for an additional $10.0 million in punitive damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: