BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher announces q1 2017 results
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d
* Connacher oil and gas ltd q1 revenue c$46.9 million versus c$11.8 million
* Connacher oil and gas ltd - continues to investigate, evaluate, and consider possible sale and restructuring alternatives
* Connacher oil and gas ltd -qtrly loss per share $0.87
* Connacher oil and gas - in april 2017, due to turnaround completed at algar, production averaged 10,800 bbl/d, as facility was offline for four days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.