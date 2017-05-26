May 26 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher announces q1 2017 results

* Connacher oil and gas ltd - ‍q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d​

* Connacher oil and gas ltd q1 revenue c$46.9 million versus c$11.8 million

* Connacher oil and gas ltd - ‍continues to investigate, evaluate, and consider possible sale and restructuring alternatives​

* Connacher oil and gas ltd -qtrly loss per share $0.87

* Connacher oil and gas - i‍n april 2017, due to turnaround completed at algar, production averaged 10,800 bbl/d, as facility was offline for four days​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: