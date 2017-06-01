Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
June 1 Connect Group Plc:
* Update on disposal of Education & Care division
* CMA has earlier today announced that it has unconditionally cleared transaction, paving way for transaction to proceed to completion
* Expects transaction to complete on or around June 30, 2017
* Qtrly loss attributable 277.2 million RGT versus loss of 3.67 billion RGT