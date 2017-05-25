BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
May 25 Tesla Inc
* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds urges Tesla Inc shareholders to vote for proposal related to board declassification at Tesla - SEC filing
* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds on Tesla board - believe board independence and director succession planning not given priority they deserve
* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds owned 45,567 shares of Tesla inc's stock, according to Tesla's proxy statement dated April 20, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rUhocK) Further company coverage:
