April 27 Connectone Bancorp Inc :

* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports a 14.3% increase in first quarter net income

* Connectone Bancorp Inc - Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for Q1 was $34 million, decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.5%, from Q4 of 2016 (adds dropped word)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37