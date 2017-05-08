BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Connecture Inc
* Connecture reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $18.3 million
* Connecture Inc says total contracted backlog at march 31, 2017 was $90.6 million, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2016
* Connecture Inc says re-affirming its previously provided guidance for full year 2017
* Connecture Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $16.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $74.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.