May 8 Connecture Inc

* Connecture reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $18.3 million

* Connecture Inc says total contracted backlog at march 31, 2017 was $90.6 million, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2016

* Connecture Inc says re-affirming its previously provided guidance for full year 2017

* Connecture Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $16.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $74.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S