March 14 Connecture Inc:

* Connecture reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Says 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $73.0 to $78.0 million

* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of a $3.0 million loss to $0.5 million income

* Qtrly revenue $20.9 million versus $29.1 million

* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.32