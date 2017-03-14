French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Connecture Inc:
* Connecture reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Says 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $73.0 to $78.0 million
* Says 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of a $3.0 million loss to $0.5 million income
* Qtrly revenue $20.9 million versus $29.1 million
* Qtrly net loss per common share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane