French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Connecture Inc
* Connecture inc - co entered into investment agreement pursuant to which co issued and sold as of such date to investors an aggregate of 17,500 shares
* Connecture inc -issued and sold newly created series b convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share , at purchase price of $1,000 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpkH7C) Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane