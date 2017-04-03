April 3 Connexion Media Ltd :

* Streamlining of board and management

* Cconnexion media ceo, George Parthimos, has stepped up to role of executive chairman

* Chief marketing officer and head of usa operations, Junior Barrett, has been appointed as ceo

* Current directors John Conomos and John Dimitropoulos have both voluntarily stepped down from board

* All board and management changes will take place with immediate effect

* George Karafotias has stepped down as company secretary and peter torre has been appointed as company secretary

* At same time company has undertaken a cost reduction program which includes streamlining its board to 4 directors

* Connexion media ltd - appointment of mark caruso as non-executive director