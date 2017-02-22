BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
* FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO
Feb 23 Connexion Media Ltd :
* Connexion Media has identified annual cost savings of $2.4 million, representing a 38% reduction in total costs
* Company has reduced its workforce by 32%
* Connexion Media has identified a 48% reduction in other costs, representing a cost saving of approximately $1.2 million
* In addition, company has also identified reductions in other overheads across business
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO