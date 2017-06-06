June 6 Conn's Inc-

* Conn's, Inc. reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conn's Inc qtrly total net sales $279.2 million versus $318.5 million

* Conn's Inc says Conn's continues to expect annual profitability in fiscal 2018

* Conn's Inc sees FY change in same store sales down between 12.0% and 15.0%;

* Conn's Inc sees FY retail gross margin between 37.75% and 38.25% of total retail net sales