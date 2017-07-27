BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sees 'strong' U.S. shale output in Q4

July 27 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* Says shale development will be biggest contributor to production growth in next few years

* Says no slowdown in pace of improvements to shale oil production efficiency

* Says costs across its global portfolio, on average, are falling

* Says has seen a 'stable' sand cost this year

* Says does not believe will see a 'significant degradation of operating cash flow' at $50/barrel oil price

* Says about half of 2018 capex will be 'fairly flexible' and able to be cut if oil prices fall

* ConocoPhillips says if Alaska changes tax structure, would re-evaluate spending plans in state

* Says expects 'pretty strong production' from U.S. shale operations in Q4