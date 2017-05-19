BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 CONSILIUM AB
* JAN-APRIL NET SALES SEK 521.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 502.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* JAN-APRIL ORDER INTAKE SEK 586.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 571.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers