a day ago
BRIEF-Consol Energy announces filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
#Regulatory News
July 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Consol Energy announces filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc:

* Consol Energy- filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off of pennsylvania mining operations, other coal assets‍​

* Consol Energy- remains committed to separating its coal and gas businesses and expects to be in a position to complete separation as early as 2017​‍​

* Consol Energy Inc - form 10 also contemplates that the coal business will operate under the name Consol Energy Inc. After the spin-off‍​

* Consol Energy - effective August 2, 2017, David Khani will serve as CFO of coal business, Don Rush to assume role of EVP and CFO of co

* Consol Energy Inc - after separation, Nick Deiuliis to serve as president and CEO of E&P business, Don Rush to serve as EVP and CFO of E&P business

* Consol Energy Inc - Jimmy Brock has been appointed as chief executive officer of coal business and Katharine Fredriksen as president of coal business

* Consol Energy Inc - form 10 also contemplates that E&P company will operate under a new name that will be announced at a later date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

