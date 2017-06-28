US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :
* Consolidated Communications secures all regulatory approvals for FairPoint merger
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - company expects to close FairPoint merger transaction on July 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox