BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 1 Consolidated Operations Group Ltd :
* Term sheet signed for partial acq of equip finance broker
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
* Transaction is expected to be completed around 1 July 2017
* To undertake a non-renouceable rights issue at $0.12 per share to raise up to A$31 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.