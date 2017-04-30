May 1 Consolidated Operations Group Ltd :

* Term sheet signed for partial acq of equip finance broker

* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln

* Transaction is expected to be completed around 1 July 2017

* To undertake a non-renouceable rights issue at $0.12 per share to raise up to A$31 mln