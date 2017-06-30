FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Constantin Medien FY net result down at 14.4 million euros
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 30, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien FY net result down at 14.4 million euros

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:

* Fy Group Sales of Eur 565.7 Million After a Strong q4 Slightly Above Target Forecast and 17.5 Percent Above Previous Year

* Fy ‍Profit from Operations (Ebit) of Eur 39.5 Million Significantly Above Expectations​

* Fy Earnings Attributable to Shareholders of Eur 8.3 Million at Upper End of Target Range Despite Non-Recurring Charges

* Fy ‍Group Net Result Amounted to Eur 14.4 Million After Eur 20.0 Million in Previous Year​

* ‍FOR 2017 MANAGEMENT BOARD IS ANTICIPATING SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 480 MILLION AND EUR 520 MILLION AND EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BETWEEN EUR 0.5 MILLION AND EUR 3.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

