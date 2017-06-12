BRIEF-Fine Blanking & Tool to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
June 12 Constantin Medien Ag
* dgap-adhoc: constantin medien ag: possible loss of majority shareholding in highlight communications ag and possible deconsolidation of highlight communication ag; constantin medien ag is taking legal action against capital increase of highlight communica
* Says is taking legal action against execution of capital increase of highlight communications
* After the capital increase at highlight communications, the portion of constantin medien in share capital of hlc and thus also voting rights share will be diluted from approx. 60.53% to approx. 45.4%
* Loss of majority shareholding and majority of voting rights in hlc could result in situation that in future hlc will no longer belong to group of fully consolidated subsidiaries of constantin medien ag
* GETS FINANCING OF 633,120 ZLOTYS FOR ITS PROJECT REGARDING PROMOTION OF CO'S PRODUCTS ABROAD