BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Constellation Brands Inc:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Constellation Brands Inc - agreement includes vineyard sourcing, current inventories, and eight Schrader cabernet sauvignons
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.