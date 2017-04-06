April 6 Constellation Brands Inc:

* Constellation brands reports fiscal 2017 results and fiscal 2018 outlook

* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 reported basis eps of $7.65 - $7.95

* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 comparable basis eps of $7.70 - $8.00

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly net sales for beer increased 11 percent

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly wine and spirits net sales were flat

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly reported eps $2.26

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly comparable eps $1.48

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly net sales $1,628 million, up 5 percent

* Constellation Brands Inc - qtrly 10 percent increase in organic net sales for beer, driven primarily by volume growth and favorable pricing

* Constellation Brands Inc - sees 2018 capital expenditures approximately $1.175 - $1.275 billion

* Constellation brands inc - for fiscal 2018, beer business is targeting net sales growth in range of 9 - 11 percent

* Constellation Brands - for wine and spirits business, expects net sales to decrease in range of 4 - 6 percent, operating income to be flat for fiscal 2018

* Constellation Brands Inc - for fiscal 2018, beer business is targeting operating income growth in range of 11 - 13 percent

* Constellation Brands Inc- full-year fiscal 2018 guidance includes free cash flow approximately $725 - $825 million

* Constellation brands inc - "we are significantly increasing our dividend for coming year"

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $7.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Constellation Brands Inc - recorded a net gain on sale of its Canadian wine business of $262 million during q4 fiscal 2017

* Constellation Brands Inc - after-tax proceeds from sale of its Canadian wine business are expected to approximate $495 million

* Constellation Brands-declares quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share class a and $0.47 per share class b common stock, an increase of approximately 30%