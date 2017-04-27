British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Constellation Software Inc-
* Constellation Software Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.46
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $555 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $556.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Constellation Software Inc says recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million or $0.07 on a diluted per share basis in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.