a day ago
BRIEF-Constellation, units enter into restated, amended credit agreement
July 19, 2017 / 9:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Constellation, units enter into restated, amended credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Constellation - on July 14, co, units entered into restatement agreement amended, restated fifth amended restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 13, 2016

* Constellation Brands - restatement agreement effects refinance and increase of existing U.S. term A-1 loan facility with a new $500 million term facility

* Constellation Brands-principal changes to fith restated credit agreement by restatement agreement are creation of new $2 billion European term a loan facility

* Constellation Brands says restatement agreement effects extension of new $500 million U.S. term A-1 facility's maturity to July 14, 2024 - SEC filing

* Constellation Brands- principal changes to fifth restated credit agreement by restatement agreement are increase of revolving credit facility by $350 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

