March 28 Constellium NV

* Constellium NV - installed a new recycling furnace at its Muscle Shoals, Ala. Facility in an effort to expand recycling capabilities in North America

* Constellium - fully operational furnace expected to increase total recycling output by 170 million pounds, about 5.2 billion additional used beverage cans/year