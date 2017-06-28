June 28 Kier Group Plc
* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with
expectations
* FY net debt anticipated to be c.150 mln stg, at lower-end
of market forecasts
* Well-Placed for FY2018, with growing order books of
approximately 9 bln stg and 85 pct secured revenue position for
FY2018.
* A non-underlying charge of c.73 mln stg from portfolio
simplification programme
* Core operations have traded in line with expectations
since announcement of its interim results on 23 March 2017
* Property and residential pipelines continue to improve and
our robust construction and services order books total
approximately 9 bln stg
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: