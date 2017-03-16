US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Container Corporation Of India Ltd
* Says 2.7 million shares of co been transferred to DIPAM ministry of finance
* Says remaining 370112 shares have been returned to ministry of railways from dipam account Source text: bit.ly/2mSfx7H Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)