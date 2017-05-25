May 25 Contango Microcap Ltd

* Updates in respect of investment management arrangements

* Believes that CTN's current dual manager structure is not in best interests of CTN shareholders

* With immediate effect, CTN will revert to a single manager structure and OCFM will cease providing investment management services to company

* CTN's current dual manager structure has increased cost and complexity of reporting and overseeing CTN's investments