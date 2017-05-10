Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 9 Contango Oil & Gas Co
* Production of 5.2 BCFE for quarter, or 57.6 mmcfed
* Production guidance for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be relatively flat with Q1, or 54 - 59 mmcfed
* Revised 2017 budget to a total of $57.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.