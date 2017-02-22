Feb 22 Continental AG:

* Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35 Source text - bit.ly/2kYD3eV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)