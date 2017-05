Feb 23 Continental Building Products Inc

* Continental building products reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 sales $118.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says 2017 total capital spending is expected to be in range of $24 - $31 million

* Says expect inflation on our cost of goods sold to be in range of 5 pct - 7 pct for 2017